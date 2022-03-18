Nigeria’s fuel import bill hits N3.96trn as oil production declines

Nigeria’s Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) import bill increased by over 97 per cent in 2021 to a whopping N3.96 trillion spent on fuel imports, up from N2.01 trillion in 2020.

A breakdown from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report shows Nigeria’s reliance wholly on imports to meet its fuel needs as its refineries remained in a state of disrepair which came as a huge burden.

Petrol imports gobbled up N1.44 trillion in the fourth quarter, a 37 per cent increase compared to N1.05 trillion in the third quarter, N782.46 billion in second quarter and N687.74 billion in the first quarter.

The NBS also in its report revealed that the federal government of Nigeria exported N14 trillion worth of crude in 2021 compared to N9.44 trillion sold the previous year.

According to the analysis of the report, crude oil sales accounted for 76.22 per cent of the total exports made during the year under review.