Nigeria’s future: Shaped via science, tech, innovation







Nigeria, through the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), recently showcased the country’s information and communication technology (ICT) innovation at annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX 2018) this year in Dubai.



GITEX an information and communication technology trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The year’s event held between the 14th to 18th of October 2018, aimed at showcasing the global technological advancements and innovations in the domain of consumer electronics.



Government and private sector technology in electronic leveraged on the opportunity.



The event provided a platform for accelerating investment-ready start-ups, exposing them to international investors, networking opportunities, partnerships and access to witness emerging technologies that are changing the world.



Records shows that previous attendance has recorded several successes with Nigerian startups coming top in pitching sessions and winning cash prizes as well as acceleration opportunities.



Generally, startups have reported encouraging feedback on the effect of GITEX to their businesses.



NITDA’s subsidiary, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OIIE), coordinates startups’ participation at the event.



This year, NITDA is sponsoring six startups to the GITEX conference, where they showcased locally developed solutions from Nigeria to the global world that would be attending this year’s show in Dubai.



Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, who confirmed the startup list, said they included Arone (SE), a technology, transport and logistics company that seeks to solve the problem of lack of accessibility to medical supplies; Bee power (NE), a product that allows the use of one single source to power up multiple devices with different power requirements; Dominium (SS), a solution designed to help police obtain evidence for crimes; Max (SW), a technology, transport and logistics company that makes moto-taxis safe, efficient, and accessible.



Other included Off-k.com (NW), an online platform that helps students conveniently locate and securely pay for accommodation off campus; and Wattlinq (NC), a power technology with a website which provides services that monitor and manage energy availability and usage in homes.





Startups had to undergo a one week boot camp with seasoned resource persons in the ecosystem to equip them with state of the art skills to get the best of GITEX.





