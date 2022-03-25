Nigeria’s global competitiveness ranking has improved – FG

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said Nigeria’s global competitiveness ranking improved from the 124 out of 140 countries in 2015/2016 115 out of 140 countries in 2018/ 2019.

Onu made this statement during the opening session of the National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation Thursday in Abuja.

He said many of the policies being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) were resolutions at the Council meeting.

Onu added that the “National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap, 2017-2030, the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw material and Product Development; the Presidential Executive Order 5, the Methanol fuel policy and the leather and leather products policy have all contributed to improving the global competitiveness ranking of our nation as recorded by the World Economic Forum.”

The minister reiterated that work is ongoing on new policies noting that draft copies will soon be presented to the federal executive council for approval.

Earlier, Kano State Gpvernor, Abdullahi Ganduje represented by the Deputy Governor Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, said any nation to attain sustainable development it must embrace, deploy and apply STI in an appropriate and efficient manner.

He added that since the revolution of science and technology and the industrial revolution, it has been observed that the world is owned by those who technology and not by those who buy technology