Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets stop Europe-bound club in WAFU B U17 warm-up

Nigeria U-17 Boys’ National team stepped up preparations for WAFU B U-17 tournament by defeating high-flying Tripple 44 FC 3-1 at Old Parade Ground, Abuja on Thursday.

The Tripple 44 team who are preparing for a european tour of Germany and Sweden have been on a run of 30 games without a defeat before facing the Eaglets, who sent their record tumbling.

In a keenly-contested battle, the Nigerian cadet team showed grit, flair and solidity to stop their opponents from extending their unbeaten run to 31.

The technical crew started with tested players and also went on to introduce competing substitutes from the bench.

While it’s still early days, sources within the team alluded that the win was a confidence-booster for the team, as they get set to storm Ghana next week.

The Ugbade-led side will play against the Black starlets of Ghana and Junior Hawks of Togo in a jostle for ticket to the U-17 African Cup of Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

