Nigeria’s inflation increases to 11.28% in November

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 11.28 percent (year-on-year) in November 2018. This is 0.02 percent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2018 (11.26) percent.

In its Consumer price Index report for the month of November, the National Bureau of Statistics noted that on month-on-month basis, Headline index increased by 0.80 percent in November 2018, up by 0.06 percent points from the rate recorded in October 2018 (0.74) percent.

The urban inflation rate increased by 11.61 percent (year-on-year) in November 2018 from 11.64 percent recorded in October 2018, while the rural inflation rate increased by 10.99 percent in November 2018 from 10.93 percent in October 2018.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.83 percent in November 2018, up by 0.07 from 0.76 percent recorded in October 2018, while the rural index also rose by 0.78 percent in November 2018, down by 0.06 percent from the rate recorded in October 2018 (0.72) percent.

The Statistics Bureau also noted that composite food index rose by 13.30 percent in November 2018 compared to 13.28 percent in October 2018. This was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Milk, cheese and egg, Fish, Vegetables, Fruits, Oil and fats, Potatoes, yam and other tubers.

On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 0.90 percent in November 2018, up by 0.08 percent points from 0.82 percent recorded in October 2018.

The report for the month of November In the states showed that food inflation on a year on year basis was highest in Edo (16.52%), Imo (15.40%) and Bayelsa (15.36%), while Kogi (11.50%), Abia (11.24%) and Oyo (10.84%) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation.

On month on month basis however, November 2018 food inflation was highest in Edo (2.68%), Kwara (2.67%) and Nasarawa (2.16%), while Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kogi, Taraba and Yobe all recorded food price deflation or negative inflation in the month under review.

