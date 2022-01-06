Nigeria’s institutions of morality, value system‘ve crashed – Dantata

Renowned Kano based business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has described Nigeria as a nation on a dismal transition, following the collapse of the institutions of moral values and good governance.

Speaking shortly after receiving a high powered delegation of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) led by an elder statesman, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who paid him a condolence visit at his residence in Kano over the death of Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, Dantata said there was a burden of proof on the shoulders of the present political elite in proving their efficacy in leadership.

He said Nigeria at present is in dire need of an all-compassing paradigm shift in its democratic transition, particularly in the way the business of governance and leadership could firmly be placed, positing that there is a systemic failure in the prevailing leadership trend, where the constitution of the country that was being operated since independence should be repealed.

He said: “I was in the business of politics right in the twilight of the defunct NEPU days. I firmly maintained my ideological standpoint even in the face of the different opinions and leanings I shared with my elder brother who was in the NPC then . I was in the parliament during the days of Tafawa Balewa and the late Sir Ahamadu Bello whom I was opportune to meet in 1952.

“From what we are witnessing today, the institutions of respect and high moral values have woefully crashed. The younger ones are no longer respecting the elderly ones and people are not kind to those under their tutelage. Those who by act of providence found themselves at the lower rung of the ladder want those at its top echelon to fall. It is highly regrettable for us to find ourselves in such a mess,” he said.

“At my age and pedigree, I am not afraid of anyone when it comes to the issue of making my stand and opinion on anything. What else remains of a person like me? Anytime I wake up in the morning, I used to sit and start mulling over what would be my eventual fate. What I know is that death would be my ultimate fate. So I fear no one except God who created me,” he stressed.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Professor Ango Abdullahi told the business mogul that they were in Kano to condole with the family of Alhaji Bashir Tofa, friends and associates in addition to condoling with the people of the state over the recent death of some prominent Nigerians.