Nigeria’s internet service providers hit 190 in 2022

The number of companies providing internet services in Nigeria has increased to 190 from 151 recorded early last year.

This came as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed more firms to bridge the internet access gaps in the country.

The rising number of ISPs is expected to boost the country’s broadband penetration target of 70 per cent by 2025.

However, locations of the service providers show that most are still concentrated in the urban areas, as the digital gap between urban and rural Nigeria continues to widen. NCC’s ISPs data showed that the Internet Service Providers are concentrated in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.

The new service providers are coming amidst complaints by the old players over the stiff competition with the Mobile Network Operators.

The ISPs have been blaming the bigger operators, especially the likes of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile for their woes as the operation of the mobile network operators in the retail data market with cheaper prices is said to be the bane of the ISP businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the service providers recently, the Chief Executive Officer of VDT Communications Limited, Mr. David Omoniyi appealed to the government to come to the aid of the business.

