Nigeria’s Jinadu signs for West Ham

Daniel Jinadu has signed his first professional contract, with English Premier League outfit West Ham United, a few days before his 18th birthday.

The goalkeeper made five appearances with the U18s in the 2019-20 season and has been rewarded for his consistency and diligence with his first professional deal.

Jinadu began his career at Chelsea before joining the Hammers in December 2017 and taking up a two-year scholarship in the summer of 2018.

He joins Keenan Appiah-Forson, Harrison Ashby, Sam Caiger, Dan Chesters, Will Greenidge and Joshua Okotcha in the list of seven West Ham United teenagers who put pen to paper.

Reacting to this development, academy manager Ricky Martin expressed his delight as he claimed the players deserved the contracts.

“This is a tremendous achievement. All our young players aspire to be offered a professional contract, and these players have all deservedly been rewarded for their efforts and development to date,” Martin told the club website.