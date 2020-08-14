Nigeria’s job conditions getting worse – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its Labour Force Statistics report showing that the nation’s job conditions worsening and there is need for government to create more employment opportunities for the masses to reduce socioeconomic tension.

According to NBS labour forces statistics, unemployment and under employment for second quarter 2020, which forewarned that the rise in unemployment was not entirely equivalent to an increase in job losses, but may occur due to new entrants into the labour markets like students said that the number of persons in the labour force within the ages 15 – 64 who are willing to work estimated at 80.291 million, representing 11.3 per cent less than the number of persons in third quarter 2018.

It further explained that of this number, those within age bracket of 25-34 were highest accounting for 23.328 million or 29.1 per cent of the labour force.

A breakdown of the figure shows that underemployment was worse at 28.6 per cent, the highest level since 2014 fourth quarter, up from 20.1 per cent in 2018 third quarter and it was 16.6 per cent in 2015 first quarter, while unemployment rate within the reviewed period climbed to 27.1 per cent from 23.1 per cent in third quarter of 2018.

In specific terms, people with full-time jobs or working 40 hours and more in a week stood at 35.585 million, while 22.942 million were underemployed at between 20 and 29 hours per week, representing 15.8 per cent less than those unemployed in third quarter 2018 .

Unemployment rate among rural dwellers stood at 28 per cent from 23.9 per cent; while urban unemployment rises to 25.4 per cent from 21.2 per cent while under-employment in this category of the populace stood at 31.5 per cent, a leap from 22.8 per cent in 2018; at a time when urban dweller recorded 23.2 per ceny rate, up from 13.7 per cent.

A further breakdown showed that unemployment among young people (15-34 years) rose from 29.7 per cent to 34.9 per cent, and under-employment for the same category moved from 25.7 per cent to 28.2 per cent, which the NBS said “were the highest when compared to other age groupings.”