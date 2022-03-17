Nigeria’s leaders fail due to bureaucracy- Dele Momodu

A veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, Wednesday in Maiduguri disclosed that his intention to contest the presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was to deliver what past leaders who ruled and are still leading the country have failed to do due to what he described as ‘bureaucracy’.

Momodu who was in Maiduguri on a condolence visit to one of his associates Garba Ramadan,

added, “we have competent hands and able people who can rule this country successfully but have been denied the opportunity by some cabals who feel that nobody can rule Nigeria like them or without them.

He said, “Leadership of Nigeria takes genuine and honest leaders to pursue issues and challenges bothering Nigerians like electricity, security and education which come out of idleness. Idle minds and lack of education generate insecurity and we have what it takes to provide every Nigerian with job or something doing”, Dele said

Speaking to PDP members and supporters that converged at Armani Event Center Off Damboa road Maiduguri, he said, “Nigeria is endowed with human and material resources but the good leaders who have the heart and feelings of Nigeria and Nigerians have been denied the opportunity for long and it is now the right time for people like me to come out and contest the presidential election to give Nigerians what they want”.

According to him, “the cabals are those responsible for Nigeria’s electricity problem, insecurity and poor level of educational facilities over the years”, while pledging to bring to an end their inglorious regime if Nigerians will elect him as the next president of Nigeria..

The veteran journalist who is also a publisher of Ovation International Magazine further promised to prioritise the basic and essential sectors of the economy like health, education, water supply electricity supply, security and other sectors.

”I hate that word ‘cabal’. Because they are the ones that hold our power sector and others. But I am determined and have the determination as one of the leaders to succeed where others failed I will change the bureaucracy holding the country, particularly, the power sector down.

”I have the knowledge and solutions to fix power sector problems, among others. If you don’t know how to go about it, they will beat you down. So, in leadership, you can’t give what you don’t have. I will employ experts in every sector to handle their areas of specialisation very well not just bringing anybody anyhow.

”That’s one of the reasons why we supported Baba Buhari, and everybody knows he is a very disciplined man. But unfortunately, I don’t know what happened. May be ill-health or so as he couldn’t do those things we expected from him to do, fixing problems in the power sector which is one thing we expected him to do.

“We will encourage more of vocational studies. We have too many talented youths roaming the streets.”

On the issue of insecurity in the country, Chief Momodu said, “It is also not just about buying guns to fight insecurity. We will engage the youths also in the fight but positively.”

“I really appreciate Borno people for the warm reception given to me and my entourage. I assure you that Borno state and other parts of the North East region will once again witness peace and economic prosperity if I am elected as the next President of Nigeria, come 2023.”