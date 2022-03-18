Nigeria’s ports concession model best in Africa — World Bank

A team of experts from the Nigeria office of the World Bank has described the federal government port concession model that was rolled out in 2006 as the best in Africa.

The global body team visited the NPA alongside officials of International Finance Corporation (IFC) where a senior transport specialist with the bank, Olatunji Ahmed, assured the NPA that the World Bank Group would continue to partner with Nigeria and other interested countries to develop transport infrastructure and services that were “safe, green, efficient and inclusive.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, said the port concession exercise had clearly enhanced “Nigeria’s goal of becoming the leading blue economy in Africa.”

Bello-Koko said “we at NPA fully appreciate that efficient port operations will enable our government and businesses to provide services that are affordable and sustainable, leading to reduced poverty and inequality.”

Ahmed said his Office would assist the Authority in its review of the concession agreements with terminal operators: including governance; pricing; operations; transit/exit from the port; traffic management and other key issues, as outlined in the concession framework.