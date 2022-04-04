Nigeria’s position in Africa under threat as oil production crashes

Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest oil producer is now seriously under threat at a time oil prices are averaging $100 per barrel as Nigeria’s total daily production of crude oil crashes.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of NNPC Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari during the weekend revealed Nigeria’s oil production had crashed to 1.15 million barrels per day.

A huge drop when compared to OPEC quota of 1.73 million bpd and budget target of 1.88bpd.

Kyari disclosed this in his speech at the official presentations of Process Standardization ISO 22301: 2019 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) and ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certificates to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) in Abuja.

According to him the increasing rate of vandalism had caused massive disruption in oil production, and currently at the worst level the country has ever witnessed.

He said, “as we speak now, there is massive disruption to our operations as a result of the activities of vandals and criminals along our pipelines in the Niger Delta area. This has brought down our production to levels as low as we have never seen before.