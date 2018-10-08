Nigeria’s Presidency, not for highest bidder, APC warns Atiku, PDP

The All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated Alh. Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party PDP 2019 presidential candidate, but told him in clear terms that the seat of Nigeria’s president is not for sale.

In its first formal reaction to Atiku’s emergence, APC in a statement by its acting spokesman, Yekini Nabena Monday in Abuja noted that in assessing candidates to be voted for during elections, Nigerians would normally consider the candidate’s background and antecedents.

“The pertinent question to ask about Atiku is what his scorecard in public office was? Regrettably, Atiku’s scorecard is abysmally low and he has proven to be an untrustworthy and unreliable character. A case in point is Atiku’s revealing altercation with his former boss President Olusegun Obasanjo which exposed the level of corruption Atiku was enmeshed in”.

APC said at the international level, “Atiku has been reportedly place on the global watch list of the United States of America and has avoided travelling to the US to avoid arrest and prosecution over a money-laundering and corruption case in that country.