Nigeria’s prosperity is tied to fourth industrial revolution – Prof Ogbu



Nigeria cannot move into the realm of global reckoning unless she takes advantages of the ongoing fourth industrial revolution mantra sweeping across the globe.

This is the view of Professor Osita Ogbu, a guest lecturer at the pre-convocation lecture series of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) over the weekend in Abuja.

Prof Ogbu whose paper dwelt on ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Challenges of Poverty Reduction in Nigeria’ noted that being mindful of the fourth industrial revolution would play a vital role in shaping the future of the country.

“In order to prepare Nigeria for the fourth industrial revolution, we must appreciate the future of work and the skills required to be an active participant in the labour market of tomorrow towards gainful employment.”

According to the erudite professor, artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, space technology are the driving engines that would propel the country into the fourth industrial revolution.

“Other sub-elements of these technologies are robotics, 3D printing and cloud computing.

“The jobs of the future would mainly revolve around these technologies and would require highly specialised skills,” he noted.

According to him, “These technologies have the potential to transform every aspect of our lives. They have applications in agriculture, security, education, medical sciences, governance and arts. The impact it would have on our lives has been described as limitless.”

He however noted with dismay that one of the downsides of the advances in those technologies is that they have the potential to render many current jobs obsolete as the need for human workers in certain industries would be reduced.

Meanwhile, the 11th convocation ceremony of NOUN saw the graduation of 22,250 students from various faculties of the institution.

According to the vice chancellor of NOUN, Prof Olufemi Peters during the ceremony on Saturday, the graduating students have been adjudged worthy in character and learning to warrant the conferment.

President Muhammadu Buhari as visitor to the university in his address read on his behalf by the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr David Gende, was full of joy that NOUN has been able to deliver on its mandate to the country as he promised that his administration would ensure that education is brought to the doorsteps of every Nigerian.