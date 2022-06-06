Nigeria’s real estate sector yearns for female leadership– Ichechi Okonkwo





Amidst renewed calls for gender inclusion, Ichechi Okonkwo, CEO of renowned real estate firm, Victoria Crest (VCH), has supported calls for more female participation in the Nigerian real estate industry, asserting that Nigerian women can excel at anything they do if they have the right resolve and are willing to earn their place.



The property mogul was speaking during a recent edition of the Good Citizen radio show on Inspiration FM 92.3, as a guest on the show’s ‘Entrepreneur’ series.

Sponsored by Sustainability Consulting firm, CSR – in- Action and Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, a grant making non-profit organization, and hosted by renowned sustainability advocate and consultant, Bekeme Masade Olowola, the Good Citizen show features discussions on pertinent public issues related to corporate citizenship in Nigeria.



“Anyone can excel anywhere, the only difference is your resolve,” said Okonkwo. “Most industries are male dominated. If you want to be there, you will do anything to ensure that you succeed there and earn your place. Find a way to own your place. You need to humble yourself and learn from those ahead of you.”



The Nigerian real estate sector accounts for 6.39% of the country’s GDP and contributes 2.78 trillion naira to the economy. Yet, there is a serious housing deficit in the country. Ichechi Okonkwo, fondly called the CEO of Lagos and her husband, Kennedy Okonkwo, the founder of VCH, are seasoned players in this industry and believe they can make a difference. VCH has provided top notch real estate services for over two decades, building over 3,000 residences and staying true to its vision of making aspirational living affordable.



During the show, Ichechi narrated her journey into the world of entrepreneurship and property development. The Industrial Chemistry graduate of Igbinedion University, Okada, and former banker met her husband, Kennedy Okonkwo, while she was working for Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB). To cater to the laundry needs of busy wives like herself, the mother of three founded Laundry King, now a renowned laundry firm in the Lekki area of Lagos. The business did so well that she had to resign from her job at the bank a few months later.



“After setting up the structures and operations for Laundry King, I got bored at some point because the business could now run on its own. I am the kind of person who likes to take on new challenges and needed to aim higher.”

