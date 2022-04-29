Nigeria’s relationship with Russia, Ukraine healthy, says FG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Nigeria’s relationship between Russia and Ukraine is still intact and healthy.

Speaking at the 36th Session of the State House Briefing, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who led a delegation, disclosed this through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda.

He said other countries with similar curricula to Ukraine have offered Nigerian students, whose programmes were interrupted by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, admission to complete their studies either online or physically.

According to him, all admission processing will be conducted through the Nigerian missions to authenticate students who were previously enrolled in various programmes in Ukraine.

He said Nigeria still maintains good diplomatic standing with Russia in spite of its condemnation of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

Former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad- Bande, further asserted that Nigeria was willing to accept educational opportunities from Russia because both countries were not at war and there was the need to strategise a balancing act that is synonymous with diplomacy.

