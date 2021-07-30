Nigeria’s rising insecurity, decreasing investments

With Nigeria in need of investments, both foreign and local, due to depreciating oil revenue, the issue of rising insecurity continues to pose a very big challenge. BENJAMIN UMUTEME in this piece looks at its implications on the economy.

With each outgoing year, the issue of insecurity continues to raise concerns with many Nigerians groaning under the weight of it. From education to manufacturing, banking, and farming, mounting security concerns has continued to be a major talking point. It has been more of talk and less of action or not enough action, as criminal elements in the form of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers and other perpetrators of violent crimes hold sway across the land.

This is obvious especially in some parts of the North and in particular, the North-east and the North-west including the North-central which have almost been crippled due to the activities of either insurgents or bandits.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), FDI flows to Nigeria averaged $5.3 billion annually from 2005-2007. However, another UNCTAD data shows that FDI to Nigeria averaged $3.3 billion from 2015-2019, a period that has been marked by heightened and widespread insecurity in the country.

NBS, NIPC reports

In its report, Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for the first quarter of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), stated that Nigeria recorded a N3.94 trillion trade deficit in the first three months of 2021. It added that the nation’s economy is still import-driven and depends largely on exports of petroleum and some agricultural products to meet foreign exchange earnings.

In 2020, Nigeria recorded its first annual trade deficit in four years as imports exceeded exports by N7.37 trillion. Analysts attributed the trade deficit in the preceding quarter to a lack of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) rather than the usual dependence on imports as has always been the case.

In its report on investment portfolios in Nigeria, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) revealed that investment announcements in the country fell to $1.69 billion in the second quarter, from $8.41 billion in the first quarter of 2020, indicating a decline of about 80 per cent.

The report also revealed that the total value of investment interests in the first half of this year fell by $1.57 billion to $10.11 billion, compared with the value recorded in the second half of the previous year; all these due to the heightened level of insecurity among other factors.

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) corroborated this at the body’s recent meeting, stating that the high level of insecurity in the country was impacting negatively on the economy and businesses. It added that the situation was sending away foreign investments that should have come into the country.

According to its president, Bola Onigbogi, there is hardly a day that passes by without reported cases of kidnapping, terrorism and other criminal cases that is fast making our country dreadful to live in..

This she said has reached a preposterous dimension and is adversely affecting the pace of economic growth as genuine foreign investors are scared of putting their monies into the economy.

“As a critical player in the national economy, the onus is on the NCRIB to express grave discomfort about the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, in spite of government’s efforts to improve ease of doing business and reflate our national economy,” he said.

Experts’ views

In the capital market, it has been the same story as insecurity and other macro-economic challenges continue to hamper investments with foreign investors pulling out N1.64 trillion from the market in three years. In 2018, N642.65 billion in foreign portfolio investment outflow was recorded, while foreign investors withdrew N523.42 billion and N481.93 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The latest data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) revealed that foreign investors withdrew N30.79 billion in January, N39.05 billion in February and N20.28 billion in March 2021, while domestic investors pulled out N86.35 billion in January, N69.28 billion in February and N93.31 billion during the same period.

Foreign inflow within the same period in 2018, 2019 and 2020 stood at N576.45 billion, N419.13 billion and N247.27 billion, totalling N1.24 trillion.

This huge outflow of capital has led to concerns about their impact on the economy, as operators predict that the precarious state of the stock market could worsen if the factors impeding the nation’s economic growth were not tackled soon. Operators said given the increasing level of insecurity, kidnapping, recurrent farmers-herders’ clashes, unemployment, weak naira and GDP growth, rising inflation and dwindling revenue, the government has to evolve new strategies to stop investment outflows.

For the vice-president of Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri, insecurity is a disincentive to investment, adding that no investor will stake his fund to a country where his investment cannot be protected.

He said, “When manufacturers produce and find it difficult to market their goods, how would listed companies do well? Banks have closed most of their branches in some of these regions where these killings are persistent. Beverage and confectionery companies are the most affected by insecurity and killings.”

In the same vein, an economist, Sheriffdeen Tella, who lectures at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, noted that capital flight will continue to persist unless the government addresses the security challenges confronting the country.

Tella noted further that potential investors “will be scared to invest while those investors that have been on ground want to engage in profit-taking.”

According to him, investments will naturally flow to where the investment climate is conducive.

Similarly, a former director-general of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, was even more blunt when he insisted that investors’ confidence had been adversely affected by Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

One thing financial experts have agreed on is that a key consideration for any investor is the state of security in any country that is being considered for investment.

The way forward

Many have argued that surely, it can’t be all gloom and doom for the biggest economy in Africa. According to them, as a way of tackling the huge security challenge which continues to affect investment, the federal government should re-organise its security apparatus.

“The government should be able to address the root cause of insecurity rather than continue to postulate and grandstand.

“We are using this medium to call on the federal government to overhaul its security apparatus while at the same time enhancing collaboration with governments and institutions both within and outside the country to put an end to this menace.

“We also like to re-iterate that the role of education and prompt information in tackling insecurity cannot be undermined.” he said.