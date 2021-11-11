Nigeria’s root problem

“The trouble with people is their root problem”. Richard PowersLife is seldom lived in the tangle of unpredictable circumstances, mostly in human affairs. In a society, where the oppressor and the oppressed come together, each blame themselves in the current situation, not remembering they were the creators of their society.



At the beginning, there was nothing, then there was everything. All we see around came from nothing. Being alive and living becomes the foundation of what we see today. Life begins in new horizon within the twinkling of an eye. Man becomes in relationship with his environment and nature.



The birds sings, the rivers echo’s a silent sound, the mountains stood strange, the sun amidst the cloud shines bright and life becomes more blissful.But things have been serious and sensible. Those things happening today started from the root. But seeing it as nothing at the beginning and lack of showing interest to tackle it leads to the growth of those problems in our society. What we see around was what had always been seen for the past decade, nothing had changed, but are different from what we knew. It keeps growing with tremendous speed and is now in an alarming manner.When we look at the image of our own Future, seeing what is happening, inner voices whispers and our sight foresee a dangerous bend across our roads to the future.

Boko Haram started as an infant since when I was a little boy. I could remember watching a video clip of the founder Muhammad Yusuf. That was the first time I had of it. Like wise armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, IPOB, banditry and all such of criminal act we see happening, they all started from the root.Just like a tree, when a disease is at the root and the farmer shows no concern to treat it, the plant is at high risk to death. Because the major parts that supply nutrients, support and the origin is at risk.So all things we see happening in our society started from a small beginning, but the lack of paying attention to those issues leads to the current situation we found ourselves of uneasiness.To tackle those issues facing the country, it has to be traced back to know what was the root problem, how and when it started. With the use of modernized facilities, tackling of those issues can be faster and actions will be taking appropriately. We can be able to end the racial nightmares.



Isah Aliyu Chiroma

[email protected]