Nigeria’s security challenges going down – Ndume

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Friday said the security challenges confronting the country were already going down.

The lawmaker spoke to reporters in Ilorin, Kwara state, on the sidelines of the turbaning ceremony of one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship aspirants, Malam Saliu Mustapha, as the Turaki of Ilorin.

According to him, there is no country in the world that is absolutely devoid of security challenges.

“All I can say is that the insecurity in the country is going down, but it is not eliminated. It has not come to the end. And normally this kind of a thing is not that you say that it is all over. It will not be all over.

“Even before we had this escalated situation, there were isolated cases of insecurity everywhere. It is normal in every country. But thank God the government is up to the task and we are doing very well,” he said.

Speaking on his investiture, Malam Mustapha promised to be a worthy Turaki of Ilorin, urging “young people in our community to draw inspiration and hope from my story.’

“Age should never be a barrier to their aspirations, nor should it be to their community and humanitarian efforts. While I understand the enormity of the responsibilities that come with the title, I wholeheartedly accept it in the knowledge that the Almighty Allah will guide and protect me to maintain our time honoured and cherished traditions in the same way He had done the previous title holders.

“In discharging these onerous responsibilities, I seek the support and cooperation of all and sundry, from far and near. I make the solemn promise to be a worthy Turaki of Ilorin to the best of my ability at all times.”

He hailed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his continued support and others “who have added colour and prestige to this auspicious gathering.”