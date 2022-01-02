Nigeria’s security, economy worst nightmare in 2021, poll reveals

A new public opinion poll released by NOIPolls has revealed that majority of adult Nigerians of 71 percent are not satisfied with the year 2021 in all ramifications mainly due to the worsened security situation and economic hardship on the people.

Furthermore, the poll assessed the opinion of Nigerians on how well the country has fared in certain key sectors and the poll result revealed that the areas of economy, security, electricity supply, agriculture, education and health were rated poor as Nigerians reported that the country did not fare well at all in those areas.

Specifically, 82 percent stated that the economy did not fare well while 79 percent of respondents stated that the country did not fare well in security.

“It is, therefore, imperative that government and stakeholders in all sectors highlighted here move swiftly to address all the challenges obstructing the growth of these sectors and drive growth in these sectors in the year ahead.

“Finally, it is gratifying to note that 62 percent of adult Nigerians believe that the country has fared well in terms of COVID-19 prevention and vaccination. Hence, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other concerned stakeholders should take advantage of this to ensure that more Nigerians are vaccinated in 2022.”

These are some of the key highlights from the End of Year Poll conducted in the week commencing December 13, 2021.

According to NOI, as part of the culture of Nigerians, a typical citizen sees the end of every year as a time of stock-taking, self-assessment, a time of reunion with friends and a time for school reunion, carnival, end of year parties and cultural meetings and Christian festivities.

“This period of the year is held in high esteem by Nigerians from all walks of life as they use it to undertake all of the above and many more. More importantly, it is that time of the year that some people begin to plan for the New Year with enthusiasm and determination. It is in this part of the year that resolutions for the new are taken to make the New Year better than the year-end.”

