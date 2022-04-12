Nigeria’s security problem political – PDP presidential aspirant

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cosmos Chukwudi Ndukwe, has said the security problem in the country is 98 percent political and two percent reality.

Ndukwe, who was at the party’s national secretariat to purchase his presidential expression of interest and nomination form, Monday, charged other zones to support the South-east to produce the next president.

The presidential aspirant said, “I have been the Chief of Staff to Abia State Government. I know the problem of security of this nation. The problem of security of this nation is 98% political and only 2% reality. Abacha said it and I believe that any security challenge that a nation cannot solve in one week, has some political undertone.”

“As a chief of staff, I know that the issue of security is not supposed to be discussed, but I know that there are more than 1,000 unclothed DSS people in our states, fishing out information and sending out the same information to my boss. Are you telling me that those people are no longer working again, they are no longer gathering intelligence? If they are not, then vote me as president and I will spur them to action.”

Speaking on zoning and why it has to be the turn of South-east, Ndukwe said, “the West has had their own. South South has had their own turn. So, for equity and fairness, the only zone that has not ruled this country is the South-East and that’s why some of us are throwing our hats to the ring to be able to talk to the PDP family and delegates that will come for the congress to consider fairness.

“We have shown strength, we have shown commitment, we have shown respect, we have shown honour and this is the time the PDP will consider the brain that will recover this country from total collapse.”