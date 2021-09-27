Nigeria’s ’Tigress devour Mali, retain 2021 Afrobasket title

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated their Mali counterpart 70-59 to retain the AfroBasket 2021 title for the third consecutive time in the final match decided at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

With the win, D’Tigress have now lifted the Women’s Afrobasket title for the third consecutive time after the victory in 2017 in Bamako, Mali, in 2019 Senegal and now 2021 in Cameroon and it’s the fifth African title . The Otis Huguely led side are now African second most successful side after Senegal

Nigeria won the first quarter 22-11 before going on to fall 13-9 in the second quarter.

The girls however came out smoking in the third quarter with a 28-14 win.

Mali raised their game in the final quarter, winning 21-11 but the win counted for nothing as the D’Tigress came top at the end of the match.

The Malians came into the fourth quarter with so much determination to turn the game around in their favour, though, they put up a good performance winning the quarter with 21-11 points, but not enough to redeem their image.