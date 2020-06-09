Nigeria’s trade value down by 17.94bn in Q1 2020 — NBS

The value of Nigeria’s total trade stood at N8,304.8 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 17.94 per cent reduction in the value recorded in fourth quarter 2019.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its ‘Merchandize Trade Report’ published on Tuesday on its website stated that the country recorded a trade deficit of N138.98 billion during the quarter under review marking two consecutive quarters of negative balance of trade, as the value of imports surpassed exports.

When compared with the preceding quarter, the deficit in Q1 2020 represented an improvement by 76 per cent.



On a year-on-year basis however, the deficit was lower by 116.71 per cent.

The consecutive quarters of negative trade balances (and lower imports and exports) occurred against the backdrop of a global slowdown in economic activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis resulted in several countries implementing varying degrees of restrictions with respect to international trade, travel and tourism.



According to the report, the value of total imports decreased by 21.08 per cent in Q1, 2020 compared to the value recorded in Q4, 2019 but was 13.99 per cent higher when compared with Q1, 2019.

Also, total export value decreased 14.42 per cent in Q1, 2020 compared to the value recorded in Q4, 2019 and 9.98 per cent compared to Q1, 2019