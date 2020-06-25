Nigeria’s unity: Past, present and future



It is the desirability of any nation to maintain lasting unity for growth and development. It is this unity that makes a nation what it is and the very basis for which different people come together to live as one.

Nigeria’s nationhood has been and has continued to be an issue of national concern. Some believe that the creation of the entity called Nigeria is likened to an un-consented marriage which is bound to be void anytime soon. Those who hold this view tend to back up their position with the fact that before the coming of the European, the various groups which made the present Nigeria have lived and administered themselves under their respective empires with the system of government peculiars to them.

This fact is not disputable. However, it is a blessing that God united these groups to fight against the European colonialism and their subsequent achievement in the independence of the country under a single entity known today as Nigeria. To ignore this ultimate truth is to ignore the realistic sacrifices made by the like of Tafawa Balewa, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo among others.



These nationalists who fought against the European domination realised that the union of the various groups that made up Nigeria will ultimately rise to become the mouthpiece of Africa in the global endeavour. It is undeniable that during their struggles for the independence of the country, they equally had their disagreements on certain issues which they later realised that nothing was more considering than the assurance of the country’s unity.

It is on record that Nigeria has witnessed a civil war in the past. The Biafra dream realisation led by Major Col. Odumegwu Ojukwu brought about the war fought in which both sides later regretted. The enmity of the civil strife is still itching our nationhood.



So does it not owe us especially the post civil war children to learn from the bitter experience of the war rather than cooking other crisis that we would later regret?

America is one of the most developed countries in the world today. It is interesting to know that this country is one of the fanciest countries admired by Nigerians. The past historical antecedent of the United States could project a better hope or perhaps a better future for us Nigerians.

The United States of America witnessed a horrible internal strife which nearly broke the country. It is the management of the situation by a farsighted America leadership in Abraham Lincoln that made America what it is today. In our own case, the unity of Nigeria is possible by such effective management. What is worth remembering here is that the aftermath of the American civil conflicts brought about the Emancipation Declaration which became a fulfilled promised child in the constitution of America.



Coming back at home, aftermath of the Nigerian civil war, the then Head of State Yakubu Gowon declared that in the civil war, there was ‘no victor; no vanquished”. That was prudent enough hope in reassuring the national unity and peaceful coexistence. Gowon equally initiated the policy termed as Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reconciliation or the R3. The aim of the policy was to build a lasting hope of realistic union of the nation, the policy which was subsequently abandoned by dubious political leaders for their selfish interests. But it is highly dishearten how Nigerians hardly learn from history. Instead of pursuing the hopeful policy of Gowon for the unity of the country, the attendant corruption and looting by the leaders brought us to where we are today and nobody is ready to consider that. Our duty should be how to hold our leaders responsible and accountable.



This current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari should seize the opportunity as a northern Nigerian to unify the country. This administration has equally been accused of favouritism and nepotism to the benefits of the region of the president and it portrays great danger to our fledging union.



The opposition government call for restructuring of the country should not be given a mere political interpretation, the call must be met with realistic actions to ensure that the continuous existence of the nation is guaranteed by looking into the call for restructuring. Among other things, the agitation for independence of Biafra Republic should be approached with a realistic move.

The issue of marginalisation felt by the Eastern region should be looked into holistically. It is paramount to note that the country has been made unsafe for people especially the farmers by the Fulani Herdsmen. It is a national issue and as such should be treated nationally for inclusive unity. Would it not be necessary to consider the clamour for true federalism in the light of the recommendation of the Abuja CONFAB 2014? It is obvious that the current federal arrangement of the nation is exploitative and has thus made some states lazy This does not speak well unity and inclusive development.



The situation whereby few states resources are taped and shared among all states will not only ensure laziness and slow pace of development but it is the highest point of national injustice. The tendency for partnership between states is killed. Just like the proverbial consumer of eggs, he doesn’t care how much it cost the hens to lay them. For Nigeria, the hope of greatness is high; it however depends on how well are able to manage our current political crisis.

Otiwe writes from Abuja via [email protected]