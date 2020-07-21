Nigerien entrepreneurs fete MAAUN proprietor on education

Some young entrepreneurs in Maradi, Niger Republic have commended the founder and proprietor of Maryam Abacha American University, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, for bringing development to Maradi through the establishment of the university.

In a press statement in Kano, one of the entrepreneurs, Alhaji Abdul Kadeer Sani Gwanda, made the remark at a special reception organised by the businessmen in honour of Professor Gwarzo in Maradi, Niger Republic Monday.

He noted that the establishment of Maryam Abacha American University in Maradi had not only brought physical development, but had boosted socio-economic activities of the people of the state.

He said the decision to honour Professor Gwarzo was borne out of his contributions to the economic growth and development of Maradi town in particular and Niger Republic in general.

He said the people of Maradi, especially the business community, would continue to appreciate his contributions towards the economic growth and development of the town.

Sani Gwanda, who is the proprietor of a plaza in Maradi, said Gwarzo deserved honour in view of the support given to youths as well as the poor and vulnerable persons in the town.

He said: “Gwarzo is somebody who is kind and humane. The support and assistance he has been giving to our people cannot be quantified.”

“He is a special person who is always ready to support the youth to improve their social and economic status in the society.

“Visitors may not tell you who Professor Gwarzo is, but we are in the best position to tell people who he is. We cannot pay him, only God Almighty can pay him,” he said.

He called on the government and people of Niger Republic to continue to support Professor Gwarzo to enable him achieve the desired objective.

“Gwarzo has the people of Maradi at heart, otherwise he could have established the university elsewhere if he so wished,” he concluded.