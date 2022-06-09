NIHORT trains 90 Edo youth in agriculture

No fewer than 90 persons have been trained on fish farming, poultry and livestock production in Igara, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state by the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Ibadan.

It was facilitated by the member representing Akoko Ado Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Peter Akpatson.

Speaking at the event, the executive director, NIHORT, Dr. Attanda Lawal, said the training was aimed at building capacity for the trainers, upgrading and enhancing their knowledge in modern fishing and farming technology.

He was represented by Director of Research, NIHORT, Dr. Olagorite Attanda who said the trainees would be handed starter-kit after the two- day event.

He added that they have been given all the practical knowledge.

He said, “We want to upgrade their knowledge, we want to enhance their knowledge in modern technology in fish farming. We have to let them to know an efficient and effective way of producing fish and livestock.

“In doing that, it will increase their income and bring food security to the area and Nigeria at large,” he stated.

One of the trainers, Dr. Joel Akinfasoye, coordinator, Horti- consultancy services, NIHORT, stated the need for everyone to embrace agriculture, saying that agriculture has capacity of employing 70% of Nigeria populace if properly given the needed attention.

Akinfasoye who said no fewer than 150 persons were trained earlier in December 2021 under the same programme, added: “presently, in Nigeria, if agriculture is not well handled, there will be no way out.”

