NIHRC commends INEC over Ekiti 2023 state assembly election 

The National Human Rights Community (NIHRC) has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and people of Ekiti state on the peaceful and credible state Assembly election.

In its preliminary report released on Monday, and signed by the Programme Officers, Taiwo Adeleye and Fred Ojinika, the group said the election was a true reflection of the free, prior, and informed consent of Ekiti people.

According to them, despite the challenges of BVAS, the innovation is the best Nigeria has ever seen which eliminates rigging and manipulations.

The release reads: “The group commended INEC for the introduction of BVAS, saying that it is the hope for Nigeria’s search for elections that meet international standards.

“NIHRC said it will produce a comprehensive account of the election to be distributed to local and international communities.

“Despite the challenges of BVAS, the innovation is the best Nigeria has ever seen. It eliminates rigging and manipulations. What INEC needs to do is to improve on service delivery.

“In the report, the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NIRC) a coalition of over 100 civil society said the election was a true reflection of the free, prior and informed consent of Ekiti people. The coalition described the Saturday poll in Ekiti as a good reference point for future elections in Nigeria.

“The Community also commended the people of Ekiti State and the political leadership for providing a remarkable and peaceful atmosphere for the success of the election into the states House of Assembly.

“Our observers are impressed by the quality of leadership demonstrated by the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji who was on air calling on voters to shun violence and counseling on the consequences of any attempt to disrupt the poll.

“The report also noted a fair gender representation in the poll which featured six female candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for seats in the 26- member Ekiti Assembly.

“While this is remarkable for a state that already has a female Deputy Governor, Speaker and secretary to the Government, there is still room for improvement. The group also urged other states to emulate this type of gender inclusion in future poll.”

