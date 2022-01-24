NIIT invites indigenous innovators, researchers, inventors to develop electric, solar cars, others

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NIIT) has expressed its readiness to partner young and innovative Nigerians from across the six geopolitical zones in the development of electric cars.

Head, Press and Public Relations of the NIIT, Francis Thomas Akpanke disclosed this in a statement made available to Blueprint Monday in Abuja.

The institute also seeks collaboration and submissions from inventors in the area of Hybrid cars, Solar Vehicles and Driverless Vehicles. Other areas of partnership are in Vehicle Safety Technology, Activity Key Access and Battery Vehicle Technology.

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Transportation Established by Cap 116 (LFN) 2004, to provide training and Research in the Transport and Logistics Industry.

The institute is mandated to provide approved and adequate training in the design, installation, maintenance, operation and modernization of technical equipment relevant in all forms of the transportation sector.

It is also to serve as a centre for the transfer of technology in all aspects of transportation.

“In pursuance of the above mandate, the institute is inviting local and indigenous innovators, researchers and inventors in all fields of Transport Technology for partnership and collaboration.

“Interested parties in the following areas are to make their submissions on; Electric cars, Hybrid cars, Solar Vehicles, Driverless Vehicles, Vehicle Safety Technology, Activity Key Access and Battery Vehicle Technology.

“The institute aims at using this initiative to harness local and indigenous talents and resources to support the creation of a new focal point in the development of an indigenous technology-based transport system as a catalyst for greater economic growth driven by the transport sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

“All submissions to be forwarded to [email protected] or [email protected] not later than 14 days from the date of this publication.

“Successful presentations will be contacted for interviews and engagement 13 days from close of all submissions.”