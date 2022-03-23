NIJ holds golden jubilee, special convocation

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), an establishment of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), has scheduled its Golden Jubilee Special Convocation for Thursday, March 31.

According to a statement by Feyi Smith, the institute will also use the opportunity to confer a Fellowship Award on Chief Kessington Adebunkunola Adebutu.

The statement reads: “Come Thursday, March 31, 2022, the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), will hold its Golden Jubilee Special Convocation. Time is 12noon.

“One of the major highlights of the event is the conferment of Fellowship Award on Chief (Sir) Kessington Adebunkunola Adebutu, CON, KJW, FISM, who in appreciation, will be adding a major edifice to the infrastructure of the institution.

“To solidarise with the institution and its Governing Council chaired by NPAN Life Patron, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and to also appreciate the honouree, the Executive Council has pleaded with all members to attend the occasion.

“The President, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf, in addition, has specially requested for a generous event/ post-event coverage of the occasion. Do recall that NIJ is owned by the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).”