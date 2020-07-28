NILDS DG commiserates with Kwara gov over father’s death

Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, has commiserated with the Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdul-Razaq.

Late AbdulRazaq died in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Saturday morning and had been buried according to Islamic rites in his Ilorin residence.

The NILDS DG in a statement issued in Abuja Tuesday, described the late Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau as a legal luminary whose death will not only be felt by the people of Kwara state but the nation as a whole.

Sulaiman said the late chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, who worked tirelessly towards advancing the legal profession in the country, will be dearly missed.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Abdul-Razaq, Sulaiman also prayed to Allah to grant the family and the people of Kwara the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.