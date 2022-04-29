NILDS raises legislative drafters for NASS, state assemblies

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has begun the process of raising thoroughly trained legislative Drafters for the National Assembly and Houses of Assembly.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, said the main purpose of coming up with the idea “is to equip both the National Assembly and Houses of Assembly with highly competent and professionally trained legislative drafters.”

“As an Institute set up for legislative research and carrying out capacity building workshops and training for both legislators and parliamentary staff, legislative drafting is being focused upon through this internship training which has been broken into three batches .

“The first batch is the 40 interns graduating today after three months of thorough training and mentorship on Legislative Drafting.

“The next batch will commence similar internship training in May this year, many of whom will be recommended to the national and state assemblies as competent, diligent and professional legislative drafters.

“In enriching legislative drafting at both the national and state assemblies, all the people selected for the internship training are graduates already equipped with elevated languages in parliamentary context,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

