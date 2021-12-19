NILDS tackles AGF over ‘N375.8million vehicle purchase’

The Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris


 
The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) , has punctured claims made by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation on alleged N375.8million vehicle purchase in 2016.

The AGF had in the 2016 Audit Report, alleged that NILDS cornered N36million from  inflation of prices of 11 vehicles it purchased in the year totalling N375.8million.

AGF in the Audit report, also alleged that NILDS under the leadership of Professor Ladi Hamalai, also illegally paid N67million into another account. 

The query reads, “At  the  National  Institute  for  Legislative  Studies,  it  was  observed  that  11  (eleven) motor  vehicles  were  purchased  at  a  contract  sum  of  N375,867,000.00  (Three  hundred and  seventy-five  million,  eight  hundred  and  sixty-seven  thousand  naira)  in  April  2016. Examination  of  the  Capital  Account  Cashbook  revealed  that  an  additional  sum  of N36,610,000.00  (Thirty-six  million,  six  hundred  and  ten  thousand  naira)  was  paid  in favour of  the  contractor  in  September  2016  under the same contract,  without approval. 

“The  Management  of  the Institute  should  justify  the overpayment,  which is in excess of  the  contract  sum,  otherwise  the  sum  of  N36,610,000.00  (Thirty-six  million,  six hundred  and  ten  thousand  naira)  overpaid  should  be  recovered  from  the  contractor  and recovery  particulars  forwarded  for  verification.”

Another query reads, “Payments  totalling  ₦67,296,478.00  (Sixty-seven  million,  two  hundred  and  ninety-six thousand,  four  hundred  and  seventy-eight  naira)  were  revealed  to  be  made  to  payees  other than  the  payees  specified  in  the  payment  vouchers. 

“This  is  contrary  to  the  provision  of  FR 613  which stipulated that  “Payments  shall  be  made  only  to  the  persons  named  in  the vouchers  or  their  properly  authorized  representatives.   This  irregularity  could  result to diversion and misappropriation of funds. 

“The  Director-General  is  required  to  recover  the  total  sum  of  ₦67,296,478.00  (Sixty-seven million, two  hundred  and  ninety-six  thousand,  four  hundred  and  seventy-eight  naira) and refund back  to  Treasury with evidence of recovery forwarded to my  office.  Office  of  the  Auditor-General  for  the  Federation.”

But, NILDS in its response to the queries as made available by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts , investigating the queries ,  said the alleged N36million difference in the vehicles purchase arose from    price variation due to change in the model of the vehicle supplied and was done with full approval of appropriate authorities and in line with laid down proceses and procedures.

The Institute on the alleged N67million paid to payees not on vouchers , said the infraction has been sorted out with the contractors who supplied the vehicles. 

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts , Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South), has directed the Clerk of the Committee to invite NILDS management for physical appearance and defence of the queries.

