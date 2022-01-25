NILEST certifies 165 recruits on leather manufacturing

The Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology ( NILEST), under the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, on Thursday in Abuja graduated 165 trainees on Footwear manufacturing and leather goods production across the country.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, in his speech said that the Leather Industry forms one of the vibrant sectors in national economy development, contributing enormously to the Gross Domestic Products ( GDP) of the industry. The potential of the industry he added, cannot be over emphasised, as it is a great tool for job and wealth creation, infrastructural and national development.

“The market share of the Nigerian manufacturers also in recent times has increased by ten percent (10%), about sixty -five Billion naira(N65b) leather and leather products transactions were estimated to have increased in excess of Four Hundred and Fifty Billion naira (N450b) for footwear and Two Hundred Billion Naira (N200b) for other finished leather” products, he added.

Earlier, the Director General of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Kabiru Yakubu, said the first-time trainees were simultaneously camped together in different zones for effective coaching and mentoring and the training programs was eighty percent practical and hands on.