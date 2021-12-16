NILOWV fetes NDE DG for women empowerment schemes

The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) has honoured the Director General National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo with ‘an Institution in partnership Award’ for the various empowerment schemes by the Directorate that continues to empower women across the country.

In a letter signed by the Chairperson and National Secretary of the National Organization Committee, Amb. Dr Kema Chikwe and Dr Regina Omo-Agege respectively,NILOWV lauded the DG for his passion for women in the area of empowerment stating that the feat will bring changes in the country.

The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) is a non-partisan , non-religious , non-ethnic , non-sectional and non profit organization which exist in all the 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT.

The league attracts of itself Girls and Women from 18 years of age and above to mentor, educate and sensitize their civic responsibilities among others .

