NIMASA DG applauds partnership with Nigerian Navy

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh has commended the Nigerian Navy for its continued support to the Agency over the years.

The DG who said this when he met with the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi on a working visit, particularly appreciate d the Nigerian Navy for hosting and securing the Agency’s floating dock since its arrival in the country.

According to Dr. Jamoh,“We appreciate the Nigerian Navy for making available its facility for the Floating Dockyard since arriving Nigeria. This has ensured absolute security of this facility and as we all can see, the Dockyard is in good shape.”

The NIMASA DG also used the opportunity to undertake an on the spot assessment of the floating dock noting that efforts to put the facility into use have reached an advanced stage.

While receiving the NIMASA DG and his team, Rear Admiral Kohath Levi assured that the Nigerian Navy would continue to support the Agency, bearing in mindthat safeguarding the Nigerian territorial waters is a collective responsibility of all critical stakeholders.