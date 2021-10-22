NIMASA DG rallies support for Nigeria’s IMO category C reinstatement

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has called on the international maritime community to support Nigeria’s bid for reinstatement into Category C.

The call is coming ahead of the December International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council Election.

Speaking at the third seminar of the Atlantic Center in Lisbon Portugal, Jamoh sought support from Nigeria’s friends to vote for the country into the council of IMO in the election.

He said: “We ask for your vote and count on your continued confidence in the efforts of Nigeria to work in partnership with other nation states in the Gulf of Guinea to continue keeping our corridor of the Atlantic Ocean a safe passage for seafarers, their vessels and the vital supplies they transport for our common sustenance”.

The DG also requested the removal of Nigeria by the global shipping community from designation as a war risk zone which causes increased insurance premium, and explained recent efforts by the federal government to make the country’s waters safer for crew members, vessels and cargoes.

He added that deployment of security vessels on waters adjoining the Atlantic Ocean should be in line with international laws without undermining the national sovereignty of countries within West and Central Africa.

Jamoh explained further that: “In 2018, Nigeria initiated a project known as Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (Deep Blue Project), as a robust tool to combat piracy, armed robbery, and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s territorial waters and by extension the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).