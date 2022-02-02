NIMASA donates relief items, COVID- 19 PPEs to Borno, Gombe, Yobe







As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Director-General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Tuesday, donated relief items, Covid-19 Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and rapid testing kits worth millions of naira to Borno, Yobe and Gombe states on behalf of the agency.





Flagging off the handing over of the items for onward distribution to beneficiaries, especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the warehouse of the Borno State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation Maiduguri, Governor Zulum thanked NIMASA for complimenting the efforts of the state government towards managing the 13-year Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.





Governor Zulum, who was represented by his Chief of Staff (COS), Professor Isa Marte Hussaini, recalled that NIMASA had in the past sponsored a number of Borno students who are currently undergoing studies at various institutions of learning in India and Greece.





He added that the gesture was timely in view of the massive reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs back to their original or ancestral homes by the present administration.





“On behalf of government and people of Borno state, we commend the DG of NIMASA and his team for their unflinching support to our IDPs.





“This is not the first time NIMASA is supporting the present administration, it has since sponsored quite a number of Borno students who are currently undergoing studies at various institutions in India and Greece, we are very grateful indeed,” Zulum said.





The NIMASA Director General was represented by the Executive Director Operations of the Agency, Shehu Ahmed.