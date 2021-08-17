NIMASA donates relief materials to Tuggar Foundation

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated relief materials to the ‘Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar Foundation’ for onward distribution to internally displaced persons (IDPs), poor and the needy people in Bauchi state.

Presenting the consignment to the Foundation, representative of NIMASA, Musa Adamu said the gesture is to assist the IDPs, the poor and needy in the society towards alleviating their suffering.

He explained that a lot of Nigerian states are benefiting from similar programmes of the agency, and urged beneficiaries to use the materials for the purpose they are meant, in order to improve their livelihood.

Receiving the donation at the Bauchi office of the Foundation Monday, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Tukura, chairman of Tuggar Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Foundation, explained that the organisation would ensure the proper utilisation of the items by the beneficiaries with justice and equity, stressing that the foundation also make similar gesture to the needy in the society as part of its activities.

Tukura enumerated the items received from NIMASA to include 12 sewing machines, 12 grinding machines, 12 murk master welding machines, 50 hair clippers with bag and complete accessories, 12 power generators, 2 tricycle (Keke-Napep) and 10 water surface pumping machines.

“Even we at this foundation do actively participate in such activities of helping the needy as we buy basic amenities of life to distribute to the vulnerable in the society. So the donation by the agency is a step in the right direction and signifies our resolve to come to the aid of the needy,” he stated.