NIMASA donates relief materials to Tuggar foundation



The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated relief materials to the ‘Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar Foundation’ for onwards distribution to internally displaced persons (IDPs), poor and the needy people in Bauchi State.



Presenting the consignment to the Foundation, representative of NIMASA, Musa Adamu said the gesture is to assist the IDPs, the poor and needy in the society towards alleviating their suffering in the current economic meltdown.



He explained that a lot of Nigerian states are benefiting from a similar programme of the agency, and urged beneficiaries to use the materials for the purpose they were meant to improve their livelihood.



Receiving the donation at the Bauchi office of the Foundation yesterday, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Tukura, Chairman of the Tuggar Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Fondation, explained that the Foundation would ensure the proper utilization of the items by the beneficiaries with justice and equity, stressing that the foundation also make similar gesture to the needy in the society as part of its activities

Tukura enumerated the items received from NIMASA to include 12 sewing machines, 12 grinding machines, 12 Work Master Welding Machines, 50 Hair Clippers with Bag and Complete accessories, 12 Power Generators, 2 Tricycle (Keke-Napep) and 10 Water Surface Pumping Machines.



“Even we at this foundation do actively participate in such activities of helping the needy as we buy basic amenities of life to distribute to the vulnerable in the society. So the donation by the agency is a step in the right direction and signifies our resolve to come to the aid of the needy”. He stated.



Tukura expressed the foundation appreciation to NIMASA and assured the agency of its equity and justice in the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries, and canvassed for more support from the agency to ensure more benefit from the gesture in Bauchi state.