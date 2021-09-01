NIMASA, Edo state initiates partnership on capacity building

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh has restated the Agency’s commitment to human capacity development as the basic catalyst to grow the maritime sector in Nigeria.

Jamoh stated this today in Benin City when he led a team from the Agency on a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in the government house. The Edo State Governor said the Benin River Port project is critical and strategic to Nigeria’s economy, noting that the State Government is willing to partner with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) to bring the project to reality.

He said Edo State is very unique in its ecology. “Edo state is a nexus for Nigeria hence the strategic role the Benin River port would play in the transportation of goods to other parts of the country. You can connect the east and west from Edo within two hours so that means in six hours goods from Apapa in Lagos will be everywhere in the country.”

Earlier, NIMASA DG, Dr. Jamoh acknowledged that the Benin River Port project is a testament that Edo understands the benefits of shipping and expressed readiness to ensure the state explores the opportunities of the blue economy.