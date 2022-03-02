NIMASA gets new maritime commander

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aliyu Gaya as the new Maritime Guard Commander of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Commodore Gaya takes over from Commodore Ezekiel Nyako Lamiri, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Until his appointment Commodore Gaya was the Director of ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Center Zone E Cotonou Republic of Benin. He has held other military and command postings in various Naval Commands within and outside the country.

The new maritime commander holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Masters degree in Defence Management Command and Strategy. He equally holds a certificate in Maritime Security and Transnational Organised Crime course from the Koffi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center Accra, Ghana.

The Maritime Guard Command is a product of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy to foster a closer working relationship between both organs of Government in securing the Nigerian Maritime domain.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh praised the Navy for the posting reiterating the Agency’s continuous collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other arms of the Nigerian Armed Forces to secure Nigeria’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.