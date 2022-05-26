NIMASA to entrench home grown human capacity development

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Bashir Jamoh Wednesday declared that the agency is committed to the domestication of her capacity development programme in order to save the nation scarce foreign exchange needed in training young Nigerians abroad.

Dr Jamoh stated this today when he received the Management of Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology together with their partners from the Training Center for Blue Collar Port Workers in the Port of Antwerp Belgium, and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation members. He also said that NIMASA is working on adopting a reciprocity policy for Recognition of Certificate of Competency and other Certificates to facilitate international trade.

The NIMASA boss urged the management of the Institute to enter into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with reputable international learning Institutes to ensure that the quality of education meets internationally acceptable standards adding that as a new Maritime Institute, the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the latest IMSAS report should be given priority and addressed.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology, Engineer Greg Ogbeifun said the Institute is committed to collaborating with existing institutes. He commended the NIMASA Management under the leadership of Dr Jamoh for championing the quest to secure both fiscal and monetary incentives for stakeholders in the maritime industry.

