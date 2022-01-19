NIMC captures 512 inmates in Osun



The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has captured 512 inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service, Osun state command.



A statement signed by the Controller of Corrections, Osun state command, Olanrewaju Amoran, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, noted that the inmates were captured on the national identity database with their unique National Identity Number (NIN) allocated to them.



He stated that the capturing and enrollment of inmates will be a continuous exercise, which has to be sustained to cater for more inmates and new ones without NIN.



According to the statement, 258 of the inmates are from Ilesa Custodial Centre, while 254 are from the Ile-Ife Medium Security Custodial Centre.



According to the Controller, the exercise will complement the existing and already deployed Correctional Information Management System (CIMS) at the custodial centres.



“CIMS is designed by Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for timely, and effective collection, storage and processing of inmates data for record purposes and access to justice,” he added.



He commended the commitment, diligence and sincerity of purpose of the state coordinator, NIMC, Dr (Mrs) Omolara Idah and her officials for carrying out the enrollment exercises dutifully.