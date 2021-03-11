NIMC sacks staff for unprofessional act, wants Nigerians to report extortion, other vices

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has tasked Nigerians to report any act of extortion and other vices by its staff at any National Identity Number enrolment centre.

Director-general of NIMC Engr. Aliyu Aziz in a statement signed by head, corporate communications Kayode Adegoke said, ”The Commission, recently, suspended some staff and terminated the appointment of a few others who engaged in acts of extortion and unwholesome practices detrimental to its values.

“NIMC wishes to reiterate its zero tolerance to corruption, fraudulent activities, and extortion in the process of enrolment and other activities. NIMC is a responsible and responsive Commission that pursues the highest ethical standard in the discharge of its functions,” he said.

The statement further adds, “in 2020, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) adjudged NIMC the third-best Federal Government Agency for its fight against corrupt practices. The award underscores NIMC’s concerted and deliberate efforts at stemming the tide of corruption.

The NIMC has instituted effective systems and supervisory checks to counter actions that stand at variance with the Commissions’ corporate ethical standards.

The Commission also called on the general public to desist from being enablers of extortion as it would not condone any act capable of destroying its hard-earned integrity.

The NIMC, therefore, urges the general public to report any form of extortion and unwholesome practices through its official platforms by calling 08157691214; 09134959433; send e-mail to actu@nimc.gov.ng; or lodge complaints via its website- www.nimc.gov.ng.

Remember, enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free!,” the DG said.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.