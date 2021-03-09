NIMC to present scheme of service also

The minister of communications Dr. Isa Pantami has directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should prepare its own scheme of service too.

The minister stated this when presenting Career Structure (Scheme of Service) and Conditions of Service for NITDA in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “We are committed to attracting and retaining highly skilled and highly motivated personnel in the digital economy sector, including all the parastatals under our supervision.

To this end, I have directed the Management of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to develop a Career Structure (Scheme of Service) and Conditions of Service for NIMC.”