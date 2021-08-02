NiMet advocates adoption, implementation of national planning weather information

The Director-General/CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, has stated that adopting, implementation and utilisation of weather and climate information for national planning is one amongst the several solutions to achieving the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative.

Professor Matazu who was the keynote speaker at the 61st Annual Conference of the Association of Nigerian Geographers, which held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, made a presentation with the theme: Providing weather and climate information towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.

In a press statement signed the General Manager, Public Relations NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim explained that the DG/CEO NiMet also added that virtually all the NiMet’s products and services are geared towards mitigating disasters especially the weather-induced components of it.

“NiMet’s services cut across almost all the socio-economic sectors of our economy and are aimed at generating climate-smart decision-making which in turn contributes to the reduction of poverty among the citizenry.

Similarly, our range of products either directly or as inputs by other, stakeholders, example in agriculture, maritime, health, water resources, disaster management amongst others (if quantified in financial terms) are catalysts for socio-economic benefits”.

In that same vein, Professor Adamu Tanko, President of the Association, pointed out that the theme of the programme: Geography and the Sustainable Development Goals, was strategically chosen as it aims to showcase how the study of the environment, which is the business of geography facilitates as well as accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals .