NiMet agrees MoU with 11 varsities for research, others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) said it has signed Memorandum of Understanding MoU with eleven universities in Nigeria for the provision of weather stations, research collaborations among others that will benefit both organisations.

Prominent among the institutions are the University of Agriculture, Umudike, Ahmadu Bello University (Abu) Zaria, Bayero University, Kano, University of Ibadan and others.

Also, the agency said it is strategising to implement the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) approved climate early warning system by looking at the forecasting in the whole value chain daily.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMET, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu told journalists that the agency is equally implementing effective user communication that enables it to follow and channel its forecast to the various users and also get response from the users.

The launch of NiMet NetApp, the

Mobilemet he said has helped in its feedback mechanism with farmers for its early warning signals.

Professor Matazu said “we are collaborating with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other development partners especially those that are working with rural farmers and in giving communities alert schedules on impending extreme events. So the response we are getting through this platform is one of the most important forecast disseminating platforms and we started it as a pilot scheme and we are getting the support of the Federal government to expand it from this year so that we reach as many farmers as possible. In addition to physical workshops and seminars were conducted to the physical public weather forecast”.