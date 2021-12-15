NiMet alerts Nigerians on poor visibility

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has cautioned Nigerians on possibility of poor visibility in the coming days.

According to a release by the Agency’s Central Forecast Office on Tuesday, the development is as a result of fresh dust plumes raised at the dust source region (Faya Largeau in Chad Republic).

This, according to the statement is expected to advect into the country and reduce horizontal visibility.

“Dust haze conditions are expected to intensify before the end of the day over most of the Northern cities, horizontal visibility should further deteriorate from 0600 local time of 15th December 2021; as thick dust haze should be observed over some of the Northern cities keeping visibilities to 1000m and below over places like Maiduguri, Yobe Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kaduna.”

NiMet therefore warns that flight operations may be disrupted and airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country while road users should exert caution while driving along areas with poor visibility during this period and people with respiratory problems should take caution.

Meanwhile, in its High Temperature Outlook, NiMet warns that High-temperature between 35°C and 40°C is expected over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, and Zamfara in the northwest. Similarly, in the northeast, temperature greater than 35°C and less than 40°C is expected over parts of Taraba, and Adamawa. In the north-central, parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, and Plateau are also expected to experience 35°C and less than 40°C.

Areas in the south that are expected to record the same temperature range (35°C and less than 40°C) include parts of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Cross River.