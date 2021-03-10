NIMET commissions KASU whether station, urges varsity on degree in meteorology

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), has commissioned a weather observation station at the Kaduna State University (KASU), while urging the university to offer a degree in meteorology.

NIMET Director General, Professor Sani Mashi, while commissioning the whether station on Wednesday said that the station is very strong and can simultaneously observe 45 different parameters, which could gather data for use by the students and teachers in research, teaching and learning.



He said the whether station was key in educational institutions because it was where the manpower that are supposed to be managing the country’s whether are trained such as teachers, engineers, environmental managers, doctors and many others who need data and information on meteorology and this is why the station was provided in KASU.

He said the station was built in the university so that the students can appreciate the value of meteorology and the teachers will also make use of it for data and in conducting researches to impact positively on the environment within which the university is located.



The DG called on the relevant authorities to facilitate the study of meteorology as degree course in KASU to enable proper and vast studies in the field.

“The need for degrees in meteorology is also much needed so as to train Nigerians on the act of measuring the various variables of the weather,” he said.



The Vice Chancellor of KASU, Professor Muhammad Tanko, noted that the weather observatory station which was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and was fully sponsored by NIMET had since been put into operation.

He reiterated KASU’s commitment in extending relationship with NIMET in other areas of mutual interest and appealed to the DG for the continuous implementation of their MoU especially in the area of staff training.

The VC thanked the DG for the gesture and his administration for supporting numerous academic institutions across the country.

