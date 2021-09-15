NiMet gets approval to commence academic activities in MIST

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has granted approval to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, for the commencement of academic activities in its Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Katsina state.

The General Manager/ Public Relations NiMet, Muntari Ibrahim Yusuf in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja explained that the approval was given in a letter dated 9th September 2021following a request by the Agency to commence academic activities.



The letter, which was signed by the Deputy Director (Staff Welfare and Training) Rabi .N. Abubakar for the Hon. Minister Hadi Sirika, reads “I am directed to refer to your letter Ref. No. NiMet/DG/FMA/HMA/M/Vol.1/30 dated 24th August, 2021 on the above subject and covey the approval of the HonorableMinister for the commencement of full academic session and activities at the newly established Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina as requested”.



Following this, lectures have commenced for National Diploma in Meteorology and National Diploma in Climate Change Science at the institute.



The students were admitted through the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). These National Diplomaprogrammes have already been duly approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) with two streams of 30 students each.



The MIST, Katsina was commissioned by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on the 21st of May 2019. The Institute was established to serve as a centre of training and research on meteorology and climate change sciences.

Given this approval, the Institute had embarked on an aggressive expansion of its manpower and boasts of eight (8) Ph.D holders, among whom are five (5) professors; seven (7) other lecturers hold Master’s Degree in related disciplines amongst others.